OpenAI to acquire Promptfoo to strengthen AI security

As enterprises increasingly deploy AI agents in real workflows, ensuring security, compliance, and safe behavior has become essential. OpenAI says Promptfoo’s tools will allow companies to test AI agents, detect risks before deployment, and maintain clear records to support governance and accountability.

Promptfoo, led by Ian Webster and Michael D’Angelo, maintains a widely used open-source library and command-line interface for evaluating and red-teaming large language model applications. OpenAI plans to continue supporting the open-source project while enhancing enterprise capabilities within Frontier.

“Promptfoo brings deep engineering expertise in evaluating, securing, and testing AI systems at enterprise scale. Their work helps businesses deploy secure and reliable AI applications, and we’re excited to bring these capabilities directly into Frontier,” said Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI.

Key enterprise features coming to Frontier include built-in security and safety testing, with automated testing and red-teaming to identify issues such as prompt injections, jailbreaks, data leaks, and policy violations.

Security checks will be integrated into development workflows, allowing risks to be addressed earlier. Reporting and traceability tools will also help organizations document testing and meet governance and compliance standards.

