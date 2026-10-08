Messi, 39, scored in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Benin at Buenos Aires’ Monumental stadium on October 6, bringing more than two decades of international football to a celebratory close.

“It was the best thing that happened to me in my life,” Messi said of representing Argentina, according to the Argentine Football Association.

His journey turned years of disappointment into success. After briefly retiring in 2016, Messi returned to captain Argentina to Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 World Cup. He leaves with a national record of 126 goals.

Ronaldo, 41, has built an equally historic international legacy, helping Portugal win Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles. His 146 goals constitute the men’s international scoring record, documented by UEFA.

Yet his latest chapter has been dominated by controversy. Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp on September 30, later accusing coach Jorge Jesus of breaking commitments over his playing role and a promised public explanation.

“The responsibility is exclusively mine,” Ronaldo wrote in his October 6 statement, apologising for leaving and accepting possible disciplinary consequences.

The distinction remains crucial. Messi has said goodbye, while Ronaldo has not retired and says he remains available to compete for Portugal after serving any suspension. One chapter has ended in celebration, while the other remains unresolved amid a dispute over trust.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could soon renew their celebrated rivalry as owners of competing clubs in Spain’s second division.