Messi has reached an agreement in principle to acquire CD Eldense, based in Elda in Spain’s Alicante province. The Inter Miami forward is expected to purchase 100% of the shares held by the Colombian investment group TH Soluciones Group S.A.S.

“At this time, the operation is pending completion of the final legal and contractual procedures, including the corresponding due diligence process, as well as the mandatory authorization from the High Council for Sports,” Eldense said.

🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi becomes new owner of La Liga 2 side CD Eldense. 🇪🇸



Messi buys 100% of the club’s currently established in La Liga 2 in Spain — follows the investment made in Catalunya side UD Cornellá.



🎥➕ https://t.co/TQeEVFTS51 pic.twitter.com/jyhQIOXg9X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2026

If completed, the deal would add Eldense to Messi’s growing football portfolio, following his acquisition of Spanish fifth-tier club UE Cornellà in April.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo owns a 25% stake in Eldense’s Segunda División rival UD Almería. The Portuguese star made the investment through CR7 Sports Investments in February.

“It has been a long-time ambition of mine to contribute to football beyond the pitch,” Ronaldo said when announcing the deal. “UD Almería is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth.” Almería president Mohamed Al-Khereiji welcomed Ronaldo’s involvement, saying: “He knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here, both in terms of the team and the academy.”

Eldense, founded in 1921, returned to Spain’s second tier in 2023 after nearly six decades away. The club is currently 20th in the standings and recently dismissed head coach Claudio Barragán after collecting two points from its opening four matches.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentine football star Lionel Messi had announced his retirement from the Argentina national team.