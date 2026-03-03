Measles cases up in Almaty

According to the head of the city’s department of sanitary and epidemiological control and chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty, Kassymkhan Alpysbayuly, the epidemiological situation began to deteriorate in November 2025, when 30 cases were recorded, rising to 142 in December. Since the beginning of 2026, a total of 591 confirmed measles cases have been registered, with the incidence rate reaching 26.9 per 100,000 population.

The majority of those infected are children under 14, accounting for 557 cases (94.2%). Among them, 61.2% are aged one to four years, while a further 26% are infants under one year old.

It was reported that 527 of those infected (89.1%) had not been vaccinated against measles. Of them, 295 children (55.9%) were unvaccinated due to parental refusal, 91 had medical exemptions, and 141 had not yet reached the eligible vaccination age. The vaccination status of 27 individuals is unknown.

Among vaccinated individuals, 37 cases were recorded, with 36 of those having received an incomplete course of vaccination.

Among vaccinated individuals, 37 cases were recorded, with 36 of those having received an incomplete course of vaccination.

A total of 6,812 close contacts have been identified in outbreak clusters and placed under medical supervision. For epidemiological reasons, 771 individuals have been vaccinated.

Sanitary and anti-epidemic measures have been intensified in schools and preschools. Morning health checks are being carried out, the classroom-based teaching format is suspended when cases are identified, transfers between classes and groups are prohibited, and mass events are limited.

Catch-up immunization for children under 18 is ongoing, with 7,226 previously unvaccinated individuals now covered. Additional vaccination for children aged six months to 10 months and 29 days has also resumed. Between December 2025 and February 2026, 2,091 children in this age group were vaccinated.

Specialists emphasize that vaccination remains the only effective measure to prevent measles and its complications.

