Almaty to build 32 new healthcare facilities by 2030

According to the city akimat’s press service, landscaping work will be completed in dozens of public spaces — including parks, alleys, and pedestrian zones by the end of this year. The city is also upgrading its transport infrastructure, with medium repairs currently underway on 318 streets totaling 264 kilometers. Twenty-five of the 35 kilometers of new roads planned have already been put into operation, while construction continues on six more streets.

Since the beginning of the year, 26 social facilities have been put into operation, and another 30 are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

As part of the Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of Future) National Project launched at the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, 12 new schools for a total of 22,500 students have been built. Seven of them opened for the new academic year, and the remaining five will be completed in the second term.

Almaty plans to build 32 new healthcare facilities and modernize 14 existing ones by 2030. At present, eight medical projects are already under construction across the city.

