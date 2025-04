Maxim Meiirlan claims bronze at Asian Judo Championships in Thailand

Maxim Meiirlan (90kg) secured a spot on the podium by defeating Umedjon Rajabov of Tajikistan in the bronze medal match.

It’s worth noting that another Kazakh judoka, Yermakhan Anuarbekov, also fought for bronze in the same division but fell short against Japan’s Komei Kawabata.

Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the tournament now stands at four. Earlier, Galiya Tynbayeva (48 kg), Sherzod Davlatov (60 kg), and Bakhyt Kussakbayeva (57 kg) also brought home bronze medals.