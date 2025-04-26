EN
    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at 2025 Asian Judo Championships

    17:26, 26 April 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Bakhyt Kussakbayeva won a bronze medal at the ongoing 2025 Asian Judo Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of the IJF World Tour, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympics.kz.

    Kazakh judoka wins bronze
    Photo credit: NOC

    Bakhyt Kussakbayeva added the third medal to the country’s tally beating Turkmenistan’s Maisa Pardayeva.

    Earlier Galiya Tynbayeva and Sherzod Davlatov pocketed bronze medals at the 2025 Asian Judo Championships to run through April 27.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan Thailand
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
