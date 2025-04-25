Kazakhstan's Davlatov, Tynbayeva settle for judo bronze at Asian Championships in Thailand

Sherzod Davlatov of Kazakhstan secured an early victory over Bakhrom Boturov of Uzbekistan in the third-place bout. His compatriot Nuradil Alzhan lost to Muhammadsoleh Quvatov of Tajikistan for bronze.

Kazakhstan’s Galiya Tynbayeva defeated Taiwan’s Lin Chen-Hao to win the women’s -48kg bronze.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Judo Federation

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Samirkhon Ababakirov had hauled silver at the taekwondo event in China.