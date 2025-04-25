EN
    Kazakhstan's Davlatov, Tynbayeva settle for judo bronze at Asian Championships in Thailand

    18:48, 25 April 2025

    Sherzod Davlatov won a bronze medal in the men's -60-kilogram class, while his compatriot Galiya Tynbayeva also took bronze in the women’s -48kg class at the 2025 Asian Judo Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Judo Federation

    Sherzod Davlatov of Kazakhstan secured an early victory over Bakhrom Boturov of Uzbekistan in the third-place bout. His compatriot Nuradil Alzhan lost to Muhammadsoleh Quvatov of Tajikistan for bronze.

    Kazakhstan’s Galiya Tynbayeva defeated Taiwan’s Lin Chen-Hao to win the women’s -48kg bronze.

    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Judo Federation

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Samirkhon Ababakirov had hauled silver at the taekwondo event in China. 

    Sport Kazakhstan Thailand Judo Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
