Kazakhstan's Davlatov, Tynbayeva settle for judo bronze at Asian Championships in Thailand
18:48, 25 April 2025
Sherzod Davlatov won a bronze medal in the men's -60-kilogram class, while his compatriot Galiya Tynbayeva also took bronze in the women’s -48kg class at the 2025 Asian Judo Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Sherzod Davlatov of Kazakhstan secured an early victory over Bakhrom Boturov of Uzbekistan in the third-place bout. His compatriot Nuradil Alzhan lost to Muhammadsoleh Quvatov of Tajikistan for bronze.
Kazakhstan’s Galiya Tynbayeva defeated Taiwan’s Lin Chen-Hao to win the women’s -48kg bronze.
