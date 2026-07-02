Maritime giant AD Ports Group reaffirms strategic interest in Kazakhstan

The President noted that AD Ports Group has established itself as one of the world's leading operators in maritime transport and port infrastructure development.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding the Caspian region's transit and transport potential as part of the Middle Corridor development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored that during a recent official visit to Brussels, the European Union leadership and European business representatives expressed readiness to expand cargo flows along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, recognizing it as one of the key transport arteries connecting Asia and Europe.

Photo source: Akorda

Special attention was paid to the activities of joint ventures in cargo transportation, as well as the development of port infrastructure, including the construction of grain and cargo terminals.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, in turn, confirmed the group's strategic interest in long-term cooperation and strengthening its partnership in the region.

Earlier today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Khush Choksy, the US Chamber of Commerce's Senior Vice President for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Central Asia.

The Head of State also held a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Furthermore, President Tokayev and Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), discussed the 2027-2032 Partnership Strategy.