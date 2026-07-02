Kazakh president, IsDB chief discuss 2027-2032 Partnership Strategy

During the talks, President Tokayev emphasized that over the years of cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank has become a reliable partner in supporting Kazakhstan's national development priorities.

To date, the IsDB Group has provided Kazakhstan with more than 4.2 billion US dollars in financing, while its portfolio of current and prospective projects exceeds 3 billion US dollars.

In this context, the Kazakh president expressed his appreciation to the Bank's leadership for supporting strategically important projects in water infrastructure, transport connectivity, and industrial development.

In particular, in recent years the IsDB approved the largest financing package in its history, including a $1.15 billion Water Resources Development Program and a $1.3 billion Framework Agreement to support infrastructure development in Kazakhstan's special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial zones.

The meeting also focused on prospects for cooperation under the new 2027-2032 Partnership Strategy.

President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to building a long-term institutional partnership with the IsDB and maintaining a favorable investment climate.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also supported the Islamic Development Bank's proposal to hold the IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Kazakhstan in 2028. The major investment event is expected to bring together representatives of the Bank's member countries, financial institutions, and international investors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with VEON Group Chief Executive Officer Kaan Terzioglu to discuss the future development of Kazakhstan's telecommunications sector in the context of digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.