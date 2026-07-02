Head of State receives Senior Vice President of US Chamber of Commerce

During the meeting, the Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to strengthen constructive engagement with the administration of President Donald Trump, particularly highlighting the strategic nature of trade, economic, and investment partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

President Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to maintaining a favorable investment climate for American businesses.

Photo source: Akorda

The sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in areas such as critical minerals development, energy, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, transport connectivity, advanced technologies, agriculture, and financial services.

Khush Choksy, in turn, noted the significant potential for further developing ties and expressed readiness to pursue joint projects in several sectors of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Head of State held a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Furthermore, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), discussed the 2027-2032 Partnership Strategy.