Marine Le Pen sentenced but still eligible for 2027 presidential race

The court sentenced Le Pen to three years in prison, with two years suspended, and ordered her to serve one year under electronic monitoring.

On top of that, judges shortened her ban from elected office to 15 months – technically a 45-month disqualification with 30 months suspended – and imposed a €100,000 ($114,000) fine.

The ruling means Le Pen could still enter the race for France’s 2027 presidential election, albeit while serving her sentence under electronic surveillance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France’s next presidential election will be held on April 18 and May 2, 2027. Former Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal already formally announced his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election.