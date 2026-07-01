France sets 2027 presidential election dates

The dates are expected to be officially approved at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The first round is scheduled for April 18, while the second round, if required, will take place on May 2.

The chosen calendar was preferred over an alternative option that would have placed the vote on April 11 and April 25.

Under the French Constitution, the presidential election must be held between 20 and 35 days before the end of the current five-year presidential term. President Emmanuel Macron began his second term on May 14, 2022.

The vote will therefore take place during France's spring holiday period, with the second round scheduled one day after Labour Day on May 1.

The next French president will be elected for a five-year term.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held the 36th Franco-Italian Intergovernmental Summit to strengthen bilateral cooperation on key European and international issues.