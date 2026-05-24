Gabriel Attal officially enters 2027 French presidential race

According to La Croix, the 37-year-old Attal made the announcement during a trip to Aveyron, responding to a question from Mayor Pierre Ignace.

“I have decided to be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic,” he stated.

Je suis candidat à l’élection présidentielle.



Parce que je refuse d’être de ceux qui ne proposent que de gérer le déclin.

Parce que je souhaite proposer un projet d’avenir et d’espoir aux Français.

Parce que je veux que chaque génération vive mieux que celle de ses parents et… pic.twitter.com/OetViYpnoW — Gabriel Attal (@GabrielAttal) May 22, 2026

The rural setting underscored his effort to connect with “deep France” and counter perceptions of elitism.

Backed by the party founded by Emmanuel Macron, Attal currently holds firm control over Renaissance’s finances, social media, and grassroots networks, facing little internal opposition. His communication skills, youthful image, and ability to mobilize grassroots support position him as a dynamic candidate.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Jordan Bardella had been considered the frontrunner in the 2027 French presidential polls.