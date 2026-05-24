EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Gabriel Attal officially enters 2027 French presidential race

    11:18, 24 May 2026

    Gabriel Attal, Secretary General of Renaissance party and former Prime Minister, formally announced his candidacy for the 2027 French presidential election on May 22, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Gabriel Attal
    Phоtо credit: Gabriel Attal's XX account

    According to La Croix, the 37-year-old Attal made the announcement during a trip to Aveyron, responding to a question from Mayor Pierre Ignace.

    “I have decided to be a candidate for the presidency of the Republic,” he stated.

    The rural setting underscored his effort to connect with “deep France” and counter perceptions of elitism.

    Backed by the party founded by Emmanuel Macron, Attal currently holds firm control over Renaissance’s finances, social media, and grassroots networks, facing little internal opposition. His communication skills, youthful image, and ability to mobilize grassroots support position him as a dynamic candidate.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Jordan Bardella had been considered the frontrunner in the 2027 French presidential polls.

    France Elections Politics World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All