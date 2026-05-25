Majilis Speaker Koshanov meets Chinese counterpart to advance bilateral strategic ties

The Speaker of the Majilis expressed condolences to his Chinese counterpart and the Chinese people over the numerous victims of a gas explosion at a coal mine in Shanxi Province and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

At the invitation of the Majilis Speaker, Zhao Leji arrived in Astana for a visit of historic significance, according to Yerlan Koshanov, who welcomed the distinguished guest and highlighted China's role as a vital strategic partner and Kazakhstan’s closest neighbor.

Today, the People’s Republic of China is developing dynamically. It is one of the world’s largest and most advanced economies and a key participant in international politics. It is very important for us to develop an everlasting comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Our bilateral relations have entered a new ‘golden 30-year period.’ This is the result of the personal contribution of the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, their strong friendship, and regular meetings. Over the past year, the heads of our states met twice, and each dialogue gave a powerful boost to the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations, said Koshanov.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

He also noted that the parliaments of Kazakhstan and China are making every effort to further strengthen reliable cooperation along the course set by the leaders of the two countries. Broad cooperation and exchanges of legislative experience have been established at all levels, while Kazakhstan-China friendship groups continue to work actively.

Koshanov informed his Chinese counterpart about the consistent implementation of large-scale reforms aimed at building a Fair and Progressive Kazakhstan, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention was given to the adoption of the new People’s Constitution, supported by an overwhelming majority of citizens during a national referendum. Its main principle is “the state exists for the people, not the people for the state.” In addition, the new Constitution established the transition to a unicameral parliament - the Qurultay - and introduced new institutions such as the Vice President and the Khalyk Kenesi.

Speaking about bilateral cooperation, the Majilis Speaker highlighted the dynamic development of interparty relations between the two countries, which also contributes to strengthening the strategic partnership. During the meeting, he congratulated members of the National People’s Congress on the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

Discussing legislative work, Koshanov stressed that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. To achieve the president’s strategic goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a digital state, parliament deputies adopted a law on artificial intelligence and a Digital Code over the past three years. Kazakhstani lawmakers are interested in exchanging experience with China in these areas, given China’s position as one of the world’s leading digital powers.

Photo credit: Majilis press service

For his part, Zhao Leji congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the successful referendum and adoption of the new Constitution, expressing confidence that under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s leadership, the goal of building a Fair Kazakhstan would be achieved. He also wished Kazakhstani colleagues success in the upcoming elections to the unicameral Qurultay.

Zhao Leji emphasized that the Chinese side is ready to make every effort to implement the important agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries so that traditional friendship and high-level mutual trust can translate into tangible results benefiting the peoples of China and Kazakhstan.

The sides also discussed a wide range of issues related to legislative support for cooperation in investment, energy, trade, logistics, and cultural and humanitarian relations.

As part of the official visit, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress is also scheduled to meet with the Speaker of the Senate and visit several business and cultural sites in Astana.

Earlier, it was reported Zhao Leji, Chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, would pay official goodwill visits to Kazakhstan and Russia.