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    China's top legislator to visit Kazakhstan, Russia

    18:12, 22 May 2026

    Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, will pay official goodwill visits to Kazakhstan and Russia, Xinhua reported.

    China's top legislator to visit Kazakhstan, Russia
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / CGTN / Youtube

    He will also participate in the 11th meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation in Russia from May 25 to 30.

    Zhao's visits are at the invitation of Yerlan Koshanov, speaker of the Mazhilis, or the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin

    China Kazakhstan and China Russia Majilis Parliament (Qurultay)
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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