Majilis Speaker Koshanov lays flowers at monument to Baurzhan Momyshuly

Attending the flower-laying ceremony were representatives of parliamentary factions, veterans’ organizations and the public. Those present observed a minute of silence to honor fallen soldiers.

The monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Baurzhan Momyshuly was unveiled in 2008 in Astana as a gift from the hero’s native land Zhambyl region.

Photo credit: Majilis

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Presidential Administration’s Head Aibek Dadebayev laid flowers at the monument to hero Rakhmizhan Koshkarbayev.