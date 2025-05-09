Majilis Speaker Koshanov lays flowers at monument to Baurzhan Momyshuly
13:11, 9 May 2025
Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov laid flowers at the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Baurzhan Momyshuly on the occasion of 80 years since the Great Victory, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Majilis.
Attending the flower-laying ceremony were representatives of parliamentary factions, veterans’ organizations and the public. Those present observed a minute of silence to honor fallen soldiers.
The monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Baurzhan Momyshuly was unveiled in 2008 in Astana as a gift from the hero’s native land Zhambyl region.
