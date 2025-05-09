Presidential Administration’s Head Dadebayev lays flowers at monument to hero Rakhmizhan Koshkarbayev
12:05, 9 May 2025
Head of Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebayev attended a flower-laying ceremony at the monument national hero Rakhmizhan Koshkarbayev, who raised the Soviet flag over the Reichstagwith, Akorda reports.
Dadebayev also paid tribute to the Kazakhstani soldiers, who died heroically during the Second World War.
