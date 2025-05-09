EN
    Presidential Administration’s Head Dadebayev lays flowers at monument to hero Rakhmizhan Koshkarbayev

    12:05, 9 May 2025

    Head of Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebayev attended a flower-laying ceremony at the monument national hero Rakhmizhan Koshkarbayev, who raised the Soviet flag over the Reichstagwith, Akorda reports.

    Presidential Administration’s Head Dadebayev lays flowers at monument to hero Rakhmizhan Koshkarbayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Dadebayev also paid tribute to the Kazakhstani soldiers, who died heroically during the Second World War.

    Presidential Administration’s Head Dadebayev lays flowers at monument to hero Rakhmizhan Koshkarbayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As earlier reported, State Counselor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin paid tribute to sniper, Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence 80 Years of Great Victory Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
