Majilis ratifies Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Treaty on Allied Relations

The document was signed in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on August 22, 2024.

The goal of the Treaty is to give an additional impetus to the comprehensive Kazakh-Tajik cooperation.

The Treaty provides for improvement of the forms and mechanisms of diverse and multifaceted cooperation in the political, economic, military, social, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

Thus, according to Article 2 of the agreement, the parties undertake to refrain from any actions that could damage the strategic partnership and allied cooperation between the two states.

In addition, under Article 4, the parties support further strengthening of cooperation by intensifying the activities of inter-parliamentary friendship groups and enhancing joint work through inter-parliamentary organizations.

The countries regard consultative meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia as a priority mechanism for a comprehensive discussion and constructive solution of the issues of regional character.

Special attention is given to trade-economic interaction aimed at creation of favorable conditions for business and other economic activity. This includes support and mutual protection of investment, as well as development of direct ties between citizens, enterprises and other participants of the two countries’ economic cooperation.

One of the key aspects of the document is the commitment to strengthen cooperation for the rational and mutually beneficial use and protection of water resources, which is crucial for sustainable development and ecological stability across Central Asia.

