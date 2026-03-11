Kazakhstan to join OTS Civil Protection Mechanism

According to senator Andrey Lukin, the law seeks to establish a regulatory-legal framework for a joint emergency response system, aimed at improving the efficiency of emergency care, and strengthening coordination among relevant government agencies of the OTS member states.

Lukin said that ratification of the Agreement will let member countries unite their efforts in saving lives, protecting citizens’ property, providing medical and humanitarian assistance, and conducting risk monitoring and analysis of natural and man-made disasters.

The agreement also envisions the creation of an administrative structure to oversee the civil protection mechanism. The Council of Ministers and the Secretariat will serve as its supreme bodies.

“The Council of Ministers will carry out its work through regular meetings of the relevant ministers, to be held at least once a year. The Council will be chaired by the minister of the state presiding in the Organization of Turkic States. The Secretariat will be headed by a Secretary-General, appointed by the Council of Ministers on a rotational basis for a three-year term, with the possibility of extending the mandate for a maximum for two years,” he added.

The headquarters of the Secretariat will be located in Istanbul.

The agreement provides for development of unified standards in professional training of rescue units, holding joint exercises, and the launch of experience‑sharing programs among member states. Assistance will be provided on a voluntary basis at the request of the affected party, and decisions regarding its delivery will be made by consensus.

Besides, the Agreement stipulates financial obligations of the parties.

The OTS civil protection mechanism will have its own budget, formed on the basis of annual obligatory payments of the member states.

Before the entry into force of a separate international treaty on the budget, each member state will be required to make an annual contribution of $50,000. For the first two years after the Agreement takes effect, any expenses exceeding the total of these contributions will be covered by the Republic of Türkiye.

The adoption of this law is considered strategically important for strengthening the protection of populations and territories of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) members. The creation of the Mechanism will enable rapid mobilization of resources among participating countries in the event of emergencies, thereby enhancing regional stability and security.

