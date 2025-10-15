Majilis ratifies Kazakhstan-Russia agreement on operation of Russian university branch in Kostanay

The document was signed on November 27, 2024, in Astana.

The ratification of the document will create favorable conditions for a full-fledged operation of the branch and strengthen long-term collaboration between Kazakhstan and Russia in higher education.

Academic programs will be conducted in Kazakh, Russian, and other languages in line with the state compulsory standards of Kazakhstan and the federal requirements of Russia.

As per the agreement, the sides are obliged to license and accredit the branch, carry out state control in the field of education, and set unified requirements to the admission of students.

Earlier, it was reported that Wales' Cardiff University opened its branch campus in Astana.