Majilis ratifies Kazakh-Kyrgyz allied relations treaty

The Treaty is set to incentivize Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive partnership through expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation and all-round development of interaction in political, military, trade and economic, investment, agricultural, transit and transport, water energy, education, science and technology as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Treaty’s Article two focuses on the key role of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Supreme Interstate Council in deepening and expanding the nations’ allied relations, while Article three highlights the parties’ commitment to continued inter-parliamentary ties.

Under the Treaty, both Central Asian nations seek strong cooperation to address new challenges and security threats, including terrorism, extremism and separatism as well as transnational organized crime, cybercrime, illegal migration, human trafficking, illegal trafficking of arms, drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

Earlier it was reportedt hat Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan had agreed on water allocations in the Syrdarya river.