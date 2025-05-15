Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on water allocations in Syrdarya river

A protocol was signed during a regular trilateral meeting among the energy and water resources ministries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, as the nations agreed on the modes of operation of energy facilities and the procedure of water allocations from the Syrdarya River basin for the upcoming vegetation period.

The document is of great importance to the three nations’ cooperation aimed for a balanced use of water resources and stable operation of energy systems in Central Asia.

Energy Minister Akkenzhenov also attended the Uzbekistan Energy Week 2025, featuring the modern technologies and developments in the energy sector, toured the exhibition stand of Kazakhstani companies, highlighting their contribution to the sector and innovative projects.

Photo credit: Energy Ministry

The sides also exchanged views on the ongoing consultations focused on the long-term strategic projects. It was highlighted that discussions proceed regarding construction of Kambarata-1 dam by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan and that work is underway on the project for the Caspian Energy Corridor, involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan might face hydrological droughts in May-July this year.