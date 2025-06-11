Majilis greenlights amnesty law ahead of 30 years of Constitution

The document designed as a directive by the Head of State aims to humanize the criminal legislation as well as ahead of 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution on August 30, 1995.

Earlier, Deputy Abzal Kuspan said that the draft law aims to pardon offenders, convicted for the crimes that do not pose a threat to public safety, reduce sentences for serious and particularly serious crimes, cut sentences for misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property by one-fifth in case of subject to full compensation for damages.

As reported previously, Majiliswoman Unzila Shapak announced the potential number of persons subject to amnesty.