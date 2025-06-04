Kazakhstan announces amnesty ahead of 30th anniversary of Constitution

Snezhanna Imasheva, member of the Majilis Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reform, says that the draft law was developed by deputies for the purpose of humanization of criminal policy, and in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“It is offered to release the persons convicted for the crimes which do not pose serious threat to state security and citizens, including from vulnerable groups: women with underage children, pregnant women, veterans and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War and equal-status persons, pensioners, disabled people and others,” she said.

Majiliswoman Unzila Shapak announced potential number of persons subject to amnesty.

According to her, 4,100 people will be released. By preliminary calculations, some 632 convicts will be released from correctional facilities. Another 3,500 people will be excluded from the probation control lists. For 5,400 inmates and 5,500 people registered by the probation service, the unserved term of punishment will be reduced. In general, the reduction of term will affect 11,000 people, she added.

In her words, 833 women will be subject to amnesty. 109 of them will be released, while sentences of 724 will be reduced.