EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Majilis deputy urges trust in AI

    12:55, 30 June 2025

    Majilis deputy Bazarbek Bakytzhan shared his thoughts on the implementation and regulation of artificial intelligence in public authorities, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Majilis deputy urges trust in AI
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    He believes that trust in AI should grow, especially in light of human misconduct.

    "Danger exists everywhere. We’ve trusted people before, and they’ve embezzled budget funds. So now, are we going to fear artificial intelligence? We should place less trust in people and more in AI," he stressed.

    Bazarbek Bakytzhan emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to digitalization, where algorithms and technologies can help reduce human involvement in managing public resources.

    As reported earlier, an Nvidia-powered supercomputer is set to be installed in Almaty.

    Artificial Intelligence AI Majilis Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All