Majilis deputy urges trust in AI

He believes that trust in AI should grow, especially in light of human misconduct.

"Danger exists everywhere. We’ve trusted people before, and they’ve embezzled budget funds. So now, are we going to fear artificial intelligence? We should place less trust in people and more in AI," he stressed.

Bazarbek Bakytzhan emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to digitalization, where algorithms and technologies can help reduce human involvement in managing public resources.

As reported earlier, an Nvidia-powered supercomputer is set to be installed in Almaty.