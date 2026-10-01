M7.7 earthquake strikes Panama, millions experience strong shaking

The earthquake occurred on October 9, at 17:56 UTC at a depth of 12.6 kilometers, about 12 kilometers west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba.

The USGS estimates that extensive shaking impacts are probable and the disaster could be widespread. It also warned that aftershocks, some potentially strong, may follow.

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, minor sea-level fluctuations could occur in some coastal areas near the epicenter over the following hours.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck northeast of Norsup, Vanuatu, on October 8.