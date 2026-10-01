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    M7.7 earthquake strikes Panama, millions experience strong shaking

    02:20, 10 October 2026

    A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near Pitaloza Arriba, Panama, on Friday, with about 4.6 million people experiencing moderate to severe shaking, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    M7.7 earthquake strikes Panama, millions experience strong shaking
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake occurred on October 9, at 17:56 UTC at a depth of 12.6 kilometers, about 12 kilometers west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba.

    The USGS estimates that extensive shaking impacts are probable and the disaster could be widespread. It also warned that aftershocks, some potentially strong, may follow.

    According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, minor sea-level fluctuations could occur in some coastal areas near the epicenter over the following hours.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck northeast of Norsup, Vanuatu, on October 8.

    Earthquake Natural disasters Latin America World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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