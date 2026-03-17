Macron congratulates Tokayev on referendum results

During the call, President Emmanuel Macron congratulated President Tokayev on the successful nationwide referendum on the new Constitution, highlighting its historic significance and describing it as a major step forward in the country’s modernization.

President Tokayev thanked his French counterpart for the support and for the positive assessment of the referendum.

The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in industry and energy, and expressed their readiness to continue joint efforts in these areas.

They also underlined the importance of maintaining close personal contacts and agreed to hold further meetings to continue exchanging views on key bilateral and international issues.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on Tuesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.