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    Macron congratulates Tokayev on referendum results

    18:20, 17 March 2026

    At the initiative of the French side, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, Akorda reports. 

    Macron congratulates Tokayev on referendum results
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the call, President Emmanuel Macron congratulated President Tokayev on the successful nationwide referendum on the new Constitution, highlighting its historic significance and describing it as a major step forward in the country’s modernization.

    President Tokayev thanked his French counterpart for the support and for the positive assessment of the referendum.

    The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in industry and energy, and expressed their readiness to continue joint efforts in these areas.

    They also underlined the importance of maintaining close personal contacts and agreed to hold further meetings to continue exchanging views on key bilateral and international issues.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported on Tuesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Emmanuel Macron France Kazakhstan and France Constitutional reform Referendum
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