Tokayev holds phone call with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif

During the talk, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on successfully holding the republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution. Pakistan’s Prime Minister called the event “historic,” while stressing “it aims at further strengthening the public administration system, institutional sustainability and ensuring the well-being of citizens.”

Sharif highlighted that the results of the national vote reflect strong support from the people of Kazakhstan for Tokayev’s course toward political and socio-economic modernization of the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, thanked Pakistan’s Premier for his congratulations and speaking highly of the referendum results.

The interlocutors noted with great satisfaction the upward trend in Kazakh-Pakistani strategic ties. In this context, both presidents discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following President Tokayev’s state visit to Pakistan this February. The sides also exchanged views on the ongoing issues on the regional and international agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is receiving congratulatory letters and telegrams from heads of state of foreign nations and leaders of international organizations following the nationwide Referendum on Kazakhstan's new Constitution.