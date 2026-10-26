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    Machado returns to Venezuela after 10 months abroad

    13:29, 26 October 2026

    Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has returned to the country after more than 10 months abroad, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado
    Photo source: Anadolu Agency

    “I am here. With you,” Machado wrote in a brief message on X on Sunday, announcing her return.

    Her press team released photographs showing her attending Sunday Mass in the northwestern state of Lara. Supporters surrounded the opposition leader, embracing her and shaking her hand.

    Her political ally and former presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who lives in Spain, also confirmed her arrival in a statement on X.

    “I am immensely excited to announce that our leader, my dear María Corina, is on Venezuelan soil,” González wrote.

    He described her return as an important moment for Venezuelans and said he intended to join her soon.

    “Very soon I will be with you and with her so that our country can truly advance towards freedom,” he added.

    Machado’s return follows several unsuccessful attempts to re-enter Venezuela. Her team said in September that she had faced repeated obstacles to returning.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been charged in the United States with conspiring to commit torture, including against American citizens detained in Venezuelan prisons.

    World News Venezuela Politics Latin America South America
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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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