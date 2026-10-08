M6.3 earthquake strikes Vanuatu
23:38, 8 October 2026
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck 102 kilometers northeast of Norsup, Vanuatu, on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), Qazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake occurred at 09:00:07 UTC at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located at 15.541°S, 168.189°E.
No tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat was in effect following the earthquake, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck 105 kilometers west-northwest of Höfn, Iceland, on Monday.