M6.3 earthquake strikes Vanuatu

The earthquake occurred at 09:00:07 UTC at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located at 15.541°S, 168.189°E.

No tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat was in effect following the earthquake, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck 105 kilometers west-northwest of Höfn, Iceland, on Monday.