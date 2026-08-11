M7.4 earthquake strikes Colombia

The earthquake occurred at 12:34:28 UTC at a depth of 110.3 kilometers, with its epicenter at 4.844°N, 76.242°W, about 5 kilometers south of San José del Palmar, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said the earthquake was primarily caused by strike-slip faulting and likely occurred within the subducting Nazca Plate, which is moving eastward beneath the South American Plate.

The Chocó government reported damage to homes, buildings and public and private infrastructure in several municipalities. The extent of the damage was still being assessed and had not yet been quantified.

Disruptions to electricity, telephone and communications services were also reported in several areas of the department.

Authorities in Colombia and emergency response agencies continue to assess the situation, and officials warn that casualty figures and damage reports could change as information is consolidated.

Así quedó aeropuerto de Pereira, Colombia completamente destruido tra el terremoto de 7.4.



Así mismo se realizó la suspensión de vuelos en seis aeropuertos de Colombia.



Entre los aeropuertos afectados se encuentran los de Pereira, Manizales, Quibdó, Armenia, Cartago y… pic.twitter.com/TudhxOzgLy — Jhannely González | Periodista (@gazareportes_ve) August 10, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan’s government approved the allocation of approximately 20 billion yen (around $127 million) from its fiscal 2026 reserve funds to support recovery efforts in areas affected by the powerful earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture last week.