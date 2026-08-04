Japan approves ¥20 billion for Kumamoto earthquake recovery

The funding will be used to provide emergency relief supplies that the central government can dispatch to disaster-hit communities before formal requests are submitted by local authorities. It will also finance support measures coordinated with prefectural governments across the country.

The allocation comes from the government's 1-trillion-yen general reserve fund, which can be tapped without parliamentary approval in response to natural disasters and other emergencies.

A portion of the funds will be directed toward repairing damaged roads and expressway bridges to restore access for rescue teams, emergency services, and recovery operations.

The government said the emergency funding is intended to accelerate reconstruction efforts and help affected residents return to normal life as quickly as possible.

The earthquake, which struck on July 28, registered an upper 7 - the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

Earlier, it was reported that temperatures in Japan’s Kumamoto city climbed to 40.3°C on Monday, marking the first time the southwestern Japan prefecture has recorded temperatures above 40 degrees, adding further hardship for residents affected by a powerful earthquake .