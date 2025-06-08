EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    M6.3 earthquake shakes Colombia’s capital Bogota

    23:21, 8 June 2025

    A powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake has shaken the Colombian capital of Bogota, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Al Jazeera reported.

    Earthquake, Colombia
    Photo credit: Servicio Geológico Colombiano

    The USGS reported on Sunday morning that the quake struck near the city of Paratebueno in central Colombia, about 170 kilometres (105 miles) east of Bogota.

    The Colombian Geological Service, however, reported that the magnitude of the shock was higher, registering a 6.5 on the Richter scale.

    The Mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galan, wrote on X that no one was injured in the earthquake, according to preliminary reports.

    “At this time, one person is being treated for an anxiety attack and is being transferred to the Central Hospital. So far, minor structural damage and some power outages have been reported, but service has already been restored,” Galan added.

    Central Colombia, a zone of high seismic activity, has experienced a similar earthquake before, which was recorded as a 6.2 magnitude quake in 1999, claiming nearly 1,200 lives.

    Earlier it was reported that more than 3,700 died, and nearly 5,100 got injured in twin earthquakes in Myanmar.

    World News Latin America Earthquake Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All