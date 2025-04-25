Over 3,700 dead, nearly 5,100 injured in twin earthquakes in Myanmar: WHO

Dr Thushara Fernando, WHO Representative to Myanmar, warned in a video conference for journalists today in Geneva that the risk of infectious disease outbreaks among the displaced and those living near water ponds is increasing and that the threat of dengue fever and malaria is becoming a reality with the approaching monsoon and contaminated water sources.

The international organisation has responded quickly, but the needs are immense, Thushara said.

He emphasised that the humanitarian work there is now at a critical stage and that without urgent and sustained funding, the risk of a secondary health crisis will erupt.

The health organisation is appealing for $8 million to continue operations, prevent disease outbreaks and continue to provide basic care in the near future, he said.

Earlier it was reported that on 28 March 2025, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Myanmar, sending shockwaves through the region.