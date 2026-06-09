M6.1 earthquake strikes west of Cuba

Based on initial analysis, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of about 26 kilometers and was caused by reverse faulting.

The USGS assessed that the likelihood of significant damage from the earthquake is low. However, officials noted that aftershocks remain possible.

➜] #Actualización

🇨🇺 #Sismo #Cuba Noroccidental [6.1 Mw - USGS]



🗺 De acuerdo al mapa de reportes por usuarios de #EMSC, el fenómeno sísmico derivó un radio de percepción que se extiende hasta 800 km de distancia respecto a la zona epicentral, que incluye regiones como:



• 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/hazkrkjkiF — SASSLA (@SasslaMx) June 8, 2026

The quake occurred within the interior of the North American Plate, classifying it as an intraplate earthquake. It occurred roughly 400-450 kilometers north of the nearest active boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates, where most regional seismic activity is concentrated.

USGS analysis indicates the earthquake likely resulted from either a northwest-striking, northeast-dipping fault or a southeast-striking, southwest-dipping reverse fault.

According to historical seismic records, the June 8 event is considered the largest instrumentally recorded earthquake in the Gulf of America since 1950 and one of only six magnitude 5 or greater earthquakes recorded in the region since then.

🟤 Un sismo de magnitud 6.4 frente a las costas de Cuba se sintió en varios municipios de Yucatán, entre ellos Mérida, Ticul y Tizimín.



No se reportan daños.



Aunque la Península de Yucatán no suele registrar movimientos sísmicos frecuentes, habitantes reportaron haber sentido… pic.twitter.com/nsRvHsEoIS — Sofía García Guzmán (@SofiGarciaMX) June 8, 2026

For historical context, a similar-sized earthquake, estimated at magnitude 6.0, struck near San Cristobal, Cuba, in 1880. It was reportedly felt in Florida and caused building damage and fatalities in Cuba.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that seismologists had recorded an earthquake on Monday evening, with the epicenter located 111 km southeast of Almaty, in Kazakhstan.