Earthquake occurs 111 km from Almaty
22:43, 8 June 2026
Seismologists have recorded an earthquake near Almaty on Monday evening, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations.
"The seismic station network of the National Center for Seismological Observations and Research recorded an earthquake on June 8, 2026, at 9:55 p.m. Astana time (GMT+5). The epicenter was located 111 km southeast of Almaty, in Kazakhstan. Coordinates: 42.920°N, 78.188°E. Depth: 5 km," the ministry said.
The intensity of tremors reached 2.5 points in Saty village and 2 points in Zhalagash village in the Kegen district, Almaty region.
Earlier, a powerful earthquake hit off the coast of Mindanao, Philippines, killing at least 15 people, collapsing buildings, and triggering tsunami alerts across Asia.