Earthquake occurs 111 km from Almaty

"The seismic station network of the National Center for Seismological Observations and Research recorded an earthquake on June 8, 2026, at 9:55 p.m. Astana time (GMT+5). The epicenter was located 111 km southeast of Almaty, in Kazakhstan. Coordinates: 42.920°N, 78.188°E. Depth: 5 km," the ministry said.

The intensity of tremors reached 2.5 points in Saty village and 2 points in Zhalagash village in the Kegen district, Almaty region.

Earlier, a powerful earthquake hit off the coast of Mindanao, Philippines, killing at least 15 people, collapsing buildings, and triggering tsunami alerts across Asia.