M5.6 earthquake strikes north of Egypt's Suez

The institute said it had received ​no reports of casualties or damage to property.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated ​its emergency response plan in ​the governorates where the quake was felt. ‌It ⁠urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities ​continued to ​assess ⁠the situation.

As it was reported, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Azerbaijan's Lerik district on Saturday evening, with tremors felt by local residents.