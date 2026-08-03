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    M5.6 earthquake strikes north of Egypt's Suez

    11:27, 3 August 2026

    An earthquake measuring 5.6 ‌in magnitude struck 38 kilometres north of the Egyptian city of Suez ​just after 3:00 am (0000 ​GMT) on Monday, Egypt's National Research ⁠Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics ​said, WAM reported.

    Earthquakes
    Photo credit: WAM

    The institute said it had received ​no reports of casualties or damage to property.

    The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated ​its emergency response plan in ​the governorates where the quake was felt. ‌It ⁠urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities ​continued to ​assess ⁠the situation.

    As it was reported, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Azerbaijan's Lerik district on Saturday evening, with tremors felt by local residents.

    Earthquake Incidents Egypt World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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