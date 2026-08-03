M5.6 earthquake strikes north of Egypt's Suez
11:27, 3 August 2026
An earthquake measuring 5.6 in magnitude struck 38 kilometres north of the Egyptian city of Suez just after 3:00 am (0000 GMT) on Monday, Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said, WAM reported.
The institute said it had received no reports of casualties or damage to property.
The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the quake was felt. It urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities continued to assess the situation.
As it was reported, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Azerbaijan's Lerik district on Saturday evening, with tremors felt by local residents.