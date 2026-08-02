M3.6 earthquake strikes Azerbaijan
08:25, 2 August 2026
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Azerbaijan's Lerik district on Saturday evening, with tremors felt by local residents, Qazinform News Agency cites AZERTAC.
The Earthquake Research Bureau said the quake was recorded at 7:24 p.m. local time. The epicenter was located 22 kilometers east of the Lerik seismic station, with the earthquake originating at a depth of 24 kilometers.
No information on casualties or damage was immediately reported.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela had reached 5,546.