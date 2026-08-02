EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    M3.6 earthquake strikes Azerbaijan

    08:25, 2 August 2026

    A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Azerbaijan's Lerik district on Saturday evening, with tremors felt by local residents, Qazinform News Agency cites AZERTAC.

    M3.6 earthquake strikes Azerbaijan
    Photo credit: hurriyet.com.tr

    The Earthquake Research Bureau said the quake was recorded at 7:24 p.m. local time. The epicenter was located 22 kilometers east of the Lerik seismic station, with the earthquake originating at a depth of 24 kilometers.

    No information on casualties or damage was immediately reported.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela had reached 5,546.

    Azerbaijan Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents World News
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All