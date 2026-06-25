M5.6 earthquake hits Northern California

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8:10 a.m. local time. The epicenter was in Mendocino County, California.

Nearly 657,000 earthquake early warnings were issued to residents by the MyShake App.

There were no reports of injuries or of significant damage.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services was providing updates on the situation on social media.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred on 8 June 2026 west of Cuba, beneath the Gulf of America.