M4.8 earthquake strikes Tajikistan
13:31, 25 September 2026
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded in Tajikistan on September 25, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
The earthquake occurred at 10:35 am Astana time.
Its epicenter was located at 38.22 degrees north latitude and 72.51 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 and an energy class of 11, with a focal depth of 234 kilometers.
No information on casualties or damage was reported.
As earlier reported, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck northwest of the Ryukyu Islands, Japan, on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).