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    M4.8 earthquake strikes Tajikistan

    13:31, 25 September 2026

    A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded in Tajikistan on September 25, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    M4.8 earthquake strikes Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The earthquake occurred at 10:35 am Astana time.

    Its epicenter was located at 38.22 degrees north latitude and 72.51 degrees east longitude.

    The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 and an energy class of 11, with a focal depth of 234 kilometers. 

    No information on casualties or damage was reported.

    As earlier reported, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck northwest of the Ryukyu Islands, Japan, on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

    Incidents Tajikistan Earthquake Natural disasters
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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