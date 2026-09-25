M4.8 earthquake strikes Tajikistan

The earthquake occurred at 10:35 am Astana time.

Its epicenter was located at 38.22 degrees north latitude and 72.51 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 and an energy class of 11, with a focal depth of 234 kilometers.

No information on casualties or damage was reported.

As earlier reported, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck northwest of the Ryukyu Islands, Japan, on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).