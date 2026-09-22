M5.1 earthquake strikes northwest of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands

The earthquake occurred at 10:46:22 UTC at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was located at 29.037°N and 128.894°E, about 88 kilometers north-northwest of Uken, Japan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the death toll from Typhoon Dujuan rose to six on Tuesday, with six others still missing after heavy rain triggered landslides and flooding in Tokyo and nearby areas a day earlier.