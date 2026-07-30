Lucky Florida ticket holder wins $800M Mega Millions jackpot, largest of 2026

According to Powerball-MegaMillions.com, the winning numbers for the July 28 drawing were 34, 48, 49, 59, and 70, with the Mega Ball 12. More than 645,000 prizes were awarded to lucky ticket holders in the United States.

Two players also matched all five white balls, winning the game’s second-tier prize. A ticket holder in New York won $3 million with a 3X multiplier, and a player in Illinois pocketed $5 million with a 5X multiplier.

The jackpot was the first Mega Millions grand prize since an Ohio player claimed $60 million on March 17. Earlier this year, a ticket purchased in Illinois won $533 million on March 10.

The Florida winner has 180 days to claim the prize and can choose between annual payments and a one-time cash option of $344.2 million.

Under Florida law, lottery winners cannot remain anonymous. However, prizes may be claimed through legal entities, such as trusts or limited liability companies, to protect privacy from the media.

After the jackpot win, the Mega Millions top prize resets to $50 million for the next drawing, while the Powerball jackpot has climbed above $660 million after more than three months without a winner.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that after both U.S. lotteries concluded their latest draws without a jackpot winner, the Mega Millions jackpot had risen to $800 million and the Powerball to $633 million.