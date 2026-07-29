Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots up

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $800 million after no ticket matched the winning numbers in the latest drawing. The prize is the 10th largest in the game’s history, with the next drawing scheduled for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $633 million after Monday’s drawing failed to produce a winner. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The estimated cash value of the Mega Millions jackpot is $344.2 million, while the Powerball cash option is $290.4 million.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the Powerball lottery would expand beyond the US for the first time, with a launch in the United Kingdom expected this summer.