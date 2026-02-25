Louvre director Laurence des Cars resigns amid crisis

The Élysée Palace announced the resignation on February 24, 2026. The resignation marks the culmination of months of crisis at the Louvre, triggered by a daring robbery in October 2025, when thieves stole French historical treasures worth several million euros. While some suspects were detained, the fate of the stolen valuables remains unknown.

Des Cars, the first woman to lead the Louvre since 2021, initially attempted to resign immediately after the theft on October 19, 2025, but Culture Minister Rachida Dati and President Macron refused to accept her resignation at the time. Four months later, resignation became unavoidable under pressure from a parliamentary investigation, staff strikes, and scandals surrounding the museum’s security system.

A parliamentary commission investigating the incident described it as “systemic failures” and characterized the Louvre as a “state within a state.” The museum’s leadership faced criticism for inadequate security, outdated systems, and ignoring repeated warnings.

Following the theft, the Louvre encountered further problems: flooding that damaged books and galleries, staff strikes over workload and understaffing, suspicions of ticket fraud, and disputes over the ambitious “Louvre - New Renaissance” project, estimated at €666-800 million, which envisioned a new entrance area and a separate hall for the Mona Lisa.

Trade unions demanded to reject the project in favor of urgent infrastructure repairs.

In his statement, President Macron called Des Cars’ resignation “an act of responsibility” and stressed that the museum now needs “calm and new impetus” to strengthen security, modernize, and carry out major projects.

The name of the new Louvre president has not yet been announced.