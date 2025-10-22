EN
    The Louvre reopens after Sunday's theft

    14:34, 22 October 2025

    The Louvre Museum in Paris has reopened its doors three days after the theft of the eight French Crown Jewels, Agenzia Nova reported citing French media.

    Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

    The first visitors began entering the building at 9:00 a.m. The Apollo Gallery, where the stolen jewels were stored, remained closed.

    The television station "BfmTv" published a confidential audio recording of the museum's security director, Dominique Buffin, speaking to staff.

    In the recording, Buffin explains that security officers intervened immediately on Sunday morning, forcing the thieves to flee.

    In this way, "they forced them to abandon the crown (of Empress Eugénie)," the director explains, referring to the jewel found in the street after the theft.

    Earlier, Telegram founder Pavel Durovhas commented on the Louvre robbery in Paris, calling it “a sad sign of decline in a once great country.” 

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
