The first visitors began entering the building at 9:00 a.m. The Apollo Gallery, where the stolen jewels were stored, remained closed.

The television station "BfmTv" published a confidential audio recording of the museum's security director, Dominique Buffin, speaking to staff.

In the recording, Buffin explains that security officers intervened immediately on Sunday morning, forcing the thieves to flee.

In this way, "they forced them to abandon the crown (of Empress Eugénie)," the director explains, referring to the jewel found in the street after the theft.

Earlier, Telegram founder Pavel Durovhas commented on the Louvre robbery in Paris, calling it “a sad sign of decline in a once great country.”