LIVE: State visit of the President of Russia to Kazakhstan

On May 27-29, at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is paying a state visit to Astana.

During the talks, the two leaders are expected to discuss the state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh capital will host the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Earlier, Tokayev highlighted the importance of the state visit of the Russian President to Astana for reinforcing strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin agreed on such evaluation of the upcoming talks in Kazakhstan and pointed out consistent character of bilateral cooperation in all strategically important sectors.

How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.