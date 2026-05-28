Live: Plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum

The main theme of this year's forum is "The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence."

Participants will discuss the use of AI technologies to enhance the effectiveness of economic cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, including monitoring trade barriers and ensuring the transparency of agreements.

The 2026 EEF architecture includes around 30 events grouped into four thematic blocks: "Transformation of the EAEU Market Development," "Eurasian Connectivity," "EAEU+," and "Side Events of the Forum."

It is worth noting that the forum is being held as part of Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union bodies in 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the presidents of EAEU member states arrived in Astana to participate in the forum.

Furthermore, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, came to the Kazakh capital for a state visit.