Live broadcast of Sultan of Oman’s visit to Kazakhstan

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

High-level talks are scheduled during the visit. The sides are expected to discuss prospects for strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic, investment, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation.

President Tokayev and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq will also take part in the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Forum.

On Monday, President Tokayev welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Astana Airport.

The Sultan of Oman's aircraft was escorted by Kazakh Air Force fighter jets from the border to the capital's airport.

The Guard of Honor and the Presidential Orchestra lined up on the airfield to welcome the distinguished guest.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks would be substantive and successful.