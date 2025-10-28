Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Czech President Petr Pavel
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Tuesday sent his congratulatory message to his Czech counterpart President Petr Pavel on the occasion of Independence Day of the Czech Republic, Akorda reports.
In his message, the Kazakh President highlighted that the bilateral relations built on ties of friendship and mutual cooperation rest on a solid foundation and hold great potential.
The Head of State expressed his confidence that the multifaceted cooperation will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both countries’ peoples.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Petr Pavel success in his responsible state activity, and wellbeing and prosperity to the entire people of the Czech Republic.
