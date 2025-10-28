EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Czech President Petr Pavel

    09:25, 28 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Tuesday sent his congratulatory message to his Czech counterpart President Petr Pavel on the occasion of Independence Day of the Czech Republic, Akorda reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Czech President Petr Pavel
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, the Kazakh President highlighted that the bilateral relations built on ties of friendship and mutual cooperation rest on a solid foundation and hold great potential.

    The Head of State expressed his confidence that the multifaceted cooperation will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both countries’ peoples.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Petr Pavel success in his responsible state activity, and wellbeing and prosperity to the entire people of the Czech Republic.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Independence day
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All