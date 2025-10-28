Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Czech President Petr Pavel

In his message, the Kazakh President highlighted that the bilateral relations built on ties of friendship and mutual cooperation rest on a solid foundation and hold great potential.

The Head of State expressed his confidence that the multifaceted cooperation will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both countries’ peoples.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Petr Pavel success in his responsible state activity, and wellbeing and prosperity to the entire people of the Czech Republic.

